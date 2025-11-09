Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprise appearance at Kris Jenner's birthday bash!

Los Angeles, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got glammed up for Kris Jenner's star -studded birthday bash!

Prince Harry (r.) and Meghan Markle were spotted at Kris Jenner's (l.) 70th birthday bash on Saturday night. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & ZUMA Press

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were captured attending the newly 70-year-old's James Bond-themed party at Jeff Bezos' mansion.

For Saturday's starry event, Meghan donned a velvet, long-sleeved black top and matching, floor-length skirt complete with a high-slit.

She added open-toed heels, sparkling drop earrings, and a matching purse to the chic look.

The 41-year-old British royal, meanwhile, rocked a dashing tux and bow tie as he stayed close to his wife's side.

An insider told People that Harry and Meghan "arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy."

"Meghan was glowing," the tipster dished.

They also said that the former Suits star looked "very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly," adding, "Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo."

The Sussexes weren't the only A-listers at Kris' epic bash, as Oprah Winfrey, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Mariah Carey, Adele, and more are also said to have been in attendance, per People.