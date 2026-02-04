Travis Scott seemingly alludes to Kylie Jenner's breast implants in new song
Los Angeles, California - Did Kylie Jenner's ex, Travis Scott, reference her breast implants' size on his latest song feature?
The Sicko Mode artist hopped on Don Toliver's newest track, Rosary, that dropped on January 30 with a telling verse that has fans divided.
Travis raps: "She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest (Scott, Yeah) / Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test (Straight up)."
The number-letter combination raised eyebrows among listeners as those were the exact measurements the Khy founder requested for her cosmetic procedure.
In June 2025, Kylie revealed the details of her boob job on TikTok under a fan's post, writing, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!"
The former couple had an awkward reunion at their daughter Stormi and son Aire's joint birthday party, yet it would seem that the rapper could still be stuck on his ex!
Following the beauty mogul and the Trance rapper's split in 2023, Kylie moved on with Timothée Chalamet. Will Timothée's rumored alter-ego, EsDeeKid, hit back at Travis' reference?
Cover photo: Collage: LOIC VENANCE / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner