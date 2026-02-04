Travis Scott seemingly alludes to Kylie Jenner's breast implants in new song

Los Angeles, California - Did Kylie Jenner 's ex, Travis Scott, reference her breast implants' size on his latest song feature?

Fans suspect that Travis Scott (l.) referenced Kylie Jenner's breast implants in his feature verse on Don Toliver's song, Rosary. © Collage: LOIC VENANCE / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The Sicko Mode artist hopped on Don Toliver's newest track, Rosary, that dropped on January 30 with a telling verse that has fans divided.

Travis raps: "She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest (Scott, Yeah) / Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test (Straight up)."

The number-letter combination raised eyebrows among listeners as those were the exact measurements the Khy founder requested for her cosmetic procedure.

In June 2025, Kylie revealed the details of her boob job on TikTok under a fan's post, writing, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!"

The former couple had an awkward reunion at their daughter Stormi and son Aire's joint birthday party, yet it would seem that the rapper could still be stuck on his ex!