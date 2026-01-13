Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet coyly go Instagram official after Golden Globes

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner made a surprise (and subtle) appearance on her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Instagram page after their Golden Globes date night!

Kylie Jenner (r.) made a sneaky appearance on Timothée Chalamet's Instagram after his big Golden Globes win. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tchalamet & @kyliejenner

The 30-year-old actor recapped his successful night at Sunday's awards show, where he won his first Golden Globe for his role in Marty Supreme.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Timothée said he was "tremendously grateful" for the honor.

While the slideshow featured several snaps from the night, fans went into a total frenzy over the first photo – which appeared to show Kylie's hand as she held the trophy in front of Timothée.

Over on her own page, the 28-year-old mogul posed with her boo's prize in a Globes recap of her own – though he didn't make an appearance in the photo dump.

Kylie and Timothée, who have been dating for three years now, still remain fairly private, but awards season has routinely brought their romance into the limelight as the Dune star competes for the top honors.

At the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, Timothée shocked fans by shouting out Kylie in his acceptance speech.

He didn't name her, but he did thank his "partner of three years," adding that he "couldn't do this without" her. The camera then panned to Kylie, who appeared to mouth "I love you" back to Timothée.