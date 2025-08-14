Is Kylie Jenner worried as Timothée Chalamet romance goes long-distance?

While Timothée Chalamet is busy stepping back into the Dune universe, insiders claim that the long distance has Kylie Jenner worrying about their relationship.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Is long distance causing problems between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet?

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) disconnected while the actor films the next Dune movie?
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) disconnected while the actor films the next Dune movie?  © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The Globe reports that the 28-year-old was "dreading" her boyfriend filming Dune 3 for months due to him being "so far away" and in a "remote" setting.

An insider explained that Timothée is "so immersed in the project whenever he's on a shoot."

Yet the tipster noted that Kylie's getting some "worrying vibes" since the actor is "barely checking in" amid the shoot.

The insider added that "there are whispers creeping back via mutual friends that he's doing some hard partying with the cast and crew at the end of filming."

There's also speculation among fans that Kimothée may have secretly split up, as the A Complete Unknown star was absent from her birthday celebration.

The source added that that Khy founder is "trying to play it cool," but Timothée isn't "doing much" to "reassure her."

But, things aren't all doom and gloom for Kylie as she was just spotted having a glamorous girl's night with her besties, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid – and the A-list ladies each slayed their outing with stylish looks!

