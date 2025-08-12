Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet secretly split up?

Los Angeles, California - The rumor mill is turning again, and this time, fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may be heading for splitsville.

Fans are convinced Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (r.) are on the outs, but is their any truth to the chatter? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner & @tchalamet

The chatter began when the reality star posted screenshots of herself listening to breakup songs like Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying by Labi Saffre, sparking some fans to question whether she was hinting at a heartbreak of her own.

"Oof, the first sign of her breakup with Travis [Scott] was random breakup songs," one fan said on Reddit.

Adding further fuel to the fire were Kylie's birthday celebrations over the weekend, where she rang in the big 2-8 with her family and friends – but not Timothée.

The coincidence could be a telling sign of a split, but there are a few factors pointing to things being just fine between the pair.

Kylie still follows the 29-year-old actor on Instagram – a rare step she finally took in July after dating Timothée for two years.

As for the Oscar nominee's absence from her birthday festivities, Timothée is booked and busy this summer with production on Dune: Part Three, as insiders told People last month. The sci-fi sequel is said to be filming in Prague, so it should be no surprise he had to skip his girlfriend's LA-based celebrations.