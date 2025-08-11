Kylie Jenner celebrates 28th birthday with intimate all-star dinner

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner marked her 28th birthday with her BFFs and berries – but was Timothée Chalamet also present?

Kendall Jenner (l.) threw an intimate birthday dinner for her sister Kylie Jenner's (r.) 28th birthday. © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

The proud Leo celebrated her trip around the sun with an intimate dinner thrown by her sister Kendall Jenner, and the occasion was documented via Instagram Stories.

Kylie shared a look at the elegant table design, which included yellow candlesticks, white and red roses, tomatoes, and raspberries scattered around the table, plus red floral-painted plates and napkins.

The Khy founder wore a black, lace Bardot top with a slicked-back bun and red-bottomed black pumps for the occasion.

"I have the best sister @kendalljenner," she captioned one of her posts before showing off a look at her delicious cake that was decorated with more berries and daisies.

Kylie also dropped a video of herself blowing out her candles, where Justin and Hailey Bieber were also spotted smiling with the birthday girl.