Kylie Jenner celebrates 28th birthday with intimate all-star dinner
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner marked her 28th birthday with her BFFs and berries – but was Timothée Chalamet also present?
The proud Leo celebrated her trip around the sun with an intimate dinner thrown by her sister Kendall Jenner, and the occasion was documented via Instagram Stories.
Kylie shared a look at the elegant table design, which included yellow candlesticks, white and red roses, tomatoes, and raspberries scattered around the table, plus red floral-painted plates and napkins.
The Khy founder wore a black, lace Bardot top with a slicked-back bun and red-bottomed black pumps for the occasion.
"I have the best sister @kendalljenner," she captioned one of her posts before showing off a look at her delicious cake that was decorated with more berries and daisies.
Kylie also dropped a video of herself blowing out her candles, where Justin and Hailey Bieber were also spotted smiling with the birthday girl.
The reality star's boyfriend was seemingly absent from the dinner pics – but that doesn't mean Timothée wasn't actually there, as the pair are still keeping their romance private!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner & kendalljenner