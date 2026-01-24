Kylie Jenner draws backlash for weight loss laxative promo on TikTok
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner's previous TikTok post is getting slammed by fans and here's why!
The viral video featured Kylie gushing over the brand Foodology's Coleology Cutting Jelly.
"I've added a new favorite to my routine. Pomegranate-flavored cutting jelly," the 28-year-old said in the clip.
Kylie, who wore a cleavage-bearing red tank top and a fully-made up face, continued, "This is not a typical jelly, it's a cutting jelly for like digestion, debloating, like what?"
"My goal is to snack less for the new year, so like, I’ve been bringing these everywhere, these little dots are chia seeds. It’s so good," she added.
Per the company’s website, the supplement is "designed to support appetite control, carbohydrate metabolism, and daily weight management routines."
This drew divisive responses from fans who questioned the partnership and Kylie's current wealth status, as she was previously listed as a billionaire by Forbes.
"You are literally a BILLIONAIRE. Do something. HELP THE MASSES," one user commented.
Another one asked, "how much are they paying you?" under the post.
The Khy founder has yet to respond to the backlash, but it might be a matter of time if fans continue to rage.
