Are Kylie Jenner's new business ventures covering up financial woes?

Despite her various new launches, the 26-year-old Khy founder raised eyebrows after TikToker @michelletok alleged that she's not as wealthy as believed.

The user addressed Kylie's numerous properties, including the Beverly Hills mansion, which she shared with her ex and baby daddy, Travis Scott, that has been on the market since 2022.

The estate was first listed for $21.9 million and was briefly taken down until it was relisted a few weeks ago with a new price of $17.9 million.

The TikToker explained in the clip, "Not that Kylie Jenner is struggling or anything. I don't think she is close to being homeless, but I think that she lives well beyond her means, and that is why she has a new business venture every two to five days."

Kylie recently announced her canned vodka soda line plus her new fragrance, which the user claims the mom of two isn't actually "passionate" about.