Kylie Jenner teases potential acting career: "100% want to do more"

Kylie Jenner, movie star? The Khy founder hinted that her debut in Charli XCX's film, The Moment, may not be the last time fans see her on the big screen!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Has Kylie Jenner caught the acting bug? The beauty mogul dished on a possible career in film after her debut in Charli XCX's mockumentary, The Moment.

Kylie Jenner hinted that she could be interested in starring in more films after her debut in Charli XCX's mockumentary, The Moment.
© John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For Vanity Fair Spring cover issue, the 28-year-old spilled on taking the acting route like her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

"I've actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100% want to do more," Kylie revealed.

She continued, "I really like comedy. I think I'm good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I'll be the lead of an action movie!"

The Khy founder, who's currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet, played a fictionalized version of herself in the Brat hitmaker's satirical film.

During the chat, she revealed that she had pitched her brief cameo "as a joke" to the movie's director, Aidan Zamiri.

Kylie Jenner talks first film role – and what's next!

Kylie's debut in the satire film was praised by Charli XCX (r.) – will the duo team up again?
© Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie explained, "I felt like it was a comfortable avenue for me because I knew him, I know Charli, and I felt like for my first thing, this would be the perfect fit."

She added, "They came back, and Charli was really excited, and they legitimately wrote me into the script, and I was like, 'Oh s**t. Now I have to do it.'"

The Kardashians star's debut clearly made an impression as the British singer praised Kylie as "phenomenal" in the flick.

The mom of two also spilled in the interview that she's planning on having more kids in the near future.

With her Oscar-nominated boyfriend in her corner, who knows what role she could land next!

