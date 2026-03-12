Kylie Jenner teases potential acting career: "100% want to do more"

Los Angeles, California - Has Kylie Jenner caught the acting bug? The beauty mogul dished on a possible career in film after her debut in Charli XCX's mockumentary , The Moment.

Kylie Jenner hinted that she could be interested in starring in more films after her debut in Charli XCX's mockumentary, The Moment. © John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For Vanity Fair Spring cover issue, the 28-year-old spilled on taking the acting route like her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

"I've actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100% want to do more," Kylie revealed.

She continued, "I really like comedy. I think I'm good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I'll be the lead of an action movie!"

The Khy founder, who's currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet, played a fictionalized version of herself in the Brat hitmaker's satirical film.

During the chat, she revealed that she had pitched her brief cameo "as a joke" to the movie's director, Aidan Zamiri.