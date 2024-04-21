Kylie Jenner's wealth called into question: "She could end up going broke"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has always been associated with luxury and unlimited wealth, but a new report suggests a different reality.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly not as wealthy as many people believe. © Collage: IMAGO / Westend61 & Michael TRAN / AFP

Whatever Kylie wants, she gets!

"Kylie has expensive tastes," a source close to the fashion mogul said to In Touch on Friday. "She wants the best of everything – and usually gets it."

However, the source claims that the 26-year-old "doesn't have as much money as everyone thinks."

In 2020, Forbes declared Kylie the youngest self-made billionaire – sparking significant controversy over the "self-made" label due to her famous family.



However, just a month later, the outlet retracted the title and accused Kylie of manipulating financial records to inflate her net worth and Kylie Cosmetics' revenue.

This raised many questions about the state of Kylie's finances, with some now pointing to her many recent new business launches as another potential sign of trouble.