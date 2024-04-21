Kylie Jenner's wealth called into question: "She could end up going broke"
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has always been associated with luxury and unlimited wealth, but a new report suggests a different reality.
Whatever Kylie wants, she gets!
"Kylie has expensive tastes," a source close to the fashion mogul said to In Touch on Friday. "She wants the best of everything – and usually gets it."
However, the source claims that the 26-year-old "doesn't have as much money as everyone thinks."
In 2020, Forbes declared Kylie the youngest self-made billionaire – sparking significant controversy over the "self-made" label due to her famous family.
However, just a month later, the outlet retracted the title and accused Kylie of manipulating financial records to inflate her net worth and Kylie Cosmetics' revenue.
This raised many questions about the state of Kylie's finances, with some now pointing to her many recent new business launches as another potential sign of trouble.
Kylie Jenner's sales decline lead to new business ventures
There is certainly some reason to worry, as online sales for Kylie's original beauty brand have dropped by about $40 million since 2017.
The Kardashians star is reportedly interested in repurchasing control of the brand's management, but the move would cost a hefty sum.
The insider further divulged if Kylie keeps "hemorrhaging money" she could end up going broke.
But Kylie has launched a few new ventures since the challenges began, including her vodka soda line Sprinter and Khy clothing brand.
Could these businesses help save the mogul's languishing financial standing?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Westend61 & Michael TRAN / AFP