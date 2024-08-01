Kylie Jenner fans are getting secondhand cringe from overly sexualized Sprinter campaign

Kylie Jenner's latest promo for her Sprinter drink line received criticism from fans who made remarks about her appearance. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

Is this Kylie Jenner campaign cringe? Her followers seem to think so.

The 26-year-old business magnate promoted new merchandise from her line of canned alcoholic beverages via Instagram, yet fans used the moment to heavily criticize her looks.

Kylie's newest images featured the reality star in a white crop top and matching booty shorts.

The look was accessorized with a big blue and white trucker hat that had "Sprinter Vodka Soda" written on the front.

The first pic showed the Kardashians star standing while holding a box in one hand and a hose in the other.

In the following few snaps, Kylie shows off her hat with a few close-ups.

The last shot sees the influencer sitting in shallow water with a Sprinter can in her hand.

Despite her best efforts, the Khy founder didn't earn much goodwill for her new goodies as many flooded her comments section with some harsh remarks about her alleged surgeries, her outfit, and just a sense of overall "cringe" about the photoshoot.

While there were a few comments hyping up the star, many messages appeared to be critical.