Kylie Jenner cries over "hurtful" remarks about her looks: "It just gets exhausting"
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner emotionally reacted to the "nasty" online remarks about her appearance on The Kardashians.
The June 20 episode of the reality TV series wasn't just about babies and business, as the 26-year-old model got skin-deep about the "hurtful" remarks regarding her looks.
After failing to pull a prank on their mom, Kris Jenner, Kylie shared with her sister Kendall that it's a "miracle" that she still has confidence and could "still look in the mirror and think that I'm pretty."
"Why do people think it's okay to talk about me? I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me," the Khy founder tearfully told her sister.
She continues, "Even if I did get so much surgery, I still don't think it's okay to talk about someone's looks. It's so hurtful."
Kylie Jenner calls social media criticism "exhausting"
Kylie has been hit with plastic surgery rumors since she was a teen, though she's denied getting any cosmetic procedures besides her lip fillers.
During the emotional moment, the Kylie Cosmetics owner was comforted by her supermodel sister who says that the mom of two "never looked younger and never looked better."
Though both sisters agree that being in this industry requires "tough skin," Kylie added in her confessional, "I hear nasty things about myself all the time."
"After 10-plus years of hearing about it, it just gets exhausting."
