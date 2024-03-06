Kylie Jenner strips down for new canned vodka launch!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has another product on the way and announced it in true "Khy" style!

Kylie Jenner has announced her new line of canned vodka soda, Sprinter. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Tuesday, the busy 26-year-old mogul dropped a cheeky ad in honor of her canned vodka soda line, Sprinter.

The steamy clip featured Kylie lounging in the pool while flaunting her curves in a black string bikini as she sipped on one of the flavored drinks.

More footage showed The Kardashians star swimming and laying out in the sun while enjoying her new beverage.

Kylie's newest product will drop on March 21 and will be available in four flavors, including black cherry and peach.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner explained in a statement: "Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails, we're adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can."

She added that "the best tasting vodka soda," rivaling market powerhouses like High Noon.