Kylie Jenner turns to Jeff Bezos in bid to regain ownership of Kylie Cosmetics

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris, have reportedly turned to Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos in a bid to regain control of Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner (r.) is reportedly looking to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos for help in buying back her majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per a new report from Page Six, the 28-year-old reality star isn't happy with Coty – the company that took a controlling stake in her beauty empire in 2019.

Insiders claim Kylie and Kris believe that Kylie Cosmetics has not "been handled right," and they now want someone else to buy out Coty.

Enter Jeff Bezos: the Kar-Jenner clan has become increasingly close with the billionaire, and they now believe that he could be the right fit to purchase Coty and help them buy back their controlling stake in Kyle Cosmetics.

Coty paid $600 million for their 51% piece of the pie in 2019, but "informal discussions" about Kylie potentially buying it back were reportedly held just a few years later.

The Kardashians star launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 – when she was just 17 years old – and the massive success of its signature "Lip Kits" helped propel Kylie to become what Forbes called the youngest "self-made" billionaire.