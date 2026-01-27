Sydney Sweeney covers Hollywood sign with bras in wild stunt

Los Angeles, California - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney may be in a bit of legal trouble over a wild stunt to promote her new lingerie line!

Sydney Sweeney covered the Hollywood sign in bras to promote her new lingerie line, but the stunt may have landed her in legal hot water! © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The 28-year-old recently launched a lingerie brand under the name SYRN, with the financial backing of none other than Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

Sydney first teased the brand with a video in which she scribbles the date January 28 on a bathroom mirror.

But as TMZ reported, she upped the ante with a wild stunt in which she covered the world-famous Hollywood sign in California in bras.

In the style of a spider monkey, The Housemaid star hung from the oversized letters of the landmark, having previously knotted the bras into a long chain.

However, the stunt may have landed Sydney in legal hot water.

The marketing play "was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it," chamber CEO Steve Nissen told NBC News.

A license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is required to use the imagery of the Hollywood sign, but Sydney's team did not obtain either.

Most of the bras were removed after the video shoot, but the Christy actor reportedly left a few behind – possibly the starting signal for a raunchy scavenger hunt.