Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner lead A-list arrivals for Bezos wedding!

Venice, Italy - The Kar-Jenners have officially landed in Venice as a trove of A-list celebrities head to Italy for the lavish wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

Kim Kardashian (l.) was spotted arriving in Venice on Thursday, along with younger sisters Kendall (r.) and Kylie Jenner. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Kim Kardashian was photographed with momager Kris Jenner and sister Khloé arriving in Venice on Thursday.

While Kim opted for an all-black athleisure look, her younger sister dressed things up in a chic, cheetah-print look.

According to People, the family caught up with the newly single Orlando Bloom, who will be attending the nuptials as well.

Also touching down were Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who, like Khloé, opted for the classic wedding guest attire in two figure-hugging dresses.

Kendall wore a floral halter dress, while the Khy mogul showed off her signature curves in a yellow lace number.

The famous family is far from the only headline-worthy guests coming to celebrate, as NFL star Tom Brady, media icon Oprah Winfrey, and President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka are just a few of the big names attending the nuptials.