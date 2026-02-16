LeBron James sparks outrage for saying he has heard "nothing but great things" about Israel

Inglewood, California - LeBron James sparked outrage over the weekend after telling a reporter he has heard "nothing but great things" about Israel, in spite of the ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

"I've never been there. But if I have fans there, then, you know, I hope you've been following my career. I hope I inspire people over there not only to be great in sports but to be better in general in life," James told Israel's Channel 14 during NBA All-Star Weekend.

"Hopefully, someday I can make it over there. Like I said, I've never been over there, but I've heard nothing but great things," the Los Angeles Lakers forward added.

The 41-year-old NBA veteran had been asked to share his opinion of fellow All-Star Deni Avdija, an Israeli player for the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as a message for his Israeli fans.

The comments sparked fierce backlash, as numerous human rights organizations and international experts have determined that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza for over two years.

The International Court of Justice has ruled Israel's assault on Gaza plausibly genocidal, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in the West Bank are living under a brutal apartheid system, with Israel moving to expand settlements in the illegally occupied territory.