Lil Nas X enters plea on felony charges after LA arrest

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Lil Nas X was charged Monday with four felonies after allegedly charging at police who went to pick him up during a naked stroll through Los Angeles last week.

Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court on August 25, 2025. © Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP

The Old Town Road artist was arrested after stripping off on a major thoroughfare in the city.

Video that emerged last week initially showed the hitmaker wearing cowboy boots and white underwear as he strutted through the Studio City area.

But new footage obtained by entertainment outlet TMZ showed the performer – whose real name is Montero Hill – completely in the buff.

That tallies with what police told AFP last week, when a spokesperson said: "There was a nude man walking in the street."

"Upon arrival the suspect charged at officers. He was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer."