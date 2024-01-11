Lisa Marie Presley has "raw" and "one-of-a-kind" autobiography coming after her death

Los Angeles, California – A posthumous autobiography of Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of US rock n roll legend Elvis Presley, will be released in October, her daughter and publishers announced Thursday, almost a year to the day after her death.

Actor Riely Keough (c.) announced a posthumous autobiography from her mom Lisa Marie Presley (l.) will be published on October 15. © Collage: JOE SCARNICI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/rileykeough

"I'm honored to help put my mother's book out for her," actor Riely Keough, known for her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and the series Daisy Jones and the Six, wrote on Instagram.

She linked to a website stating the book will be released on October 15, 2024.

"Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley was never truly understood ... until now," the site promises.

It described the memoir as "raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind" and said Presley had been recording tapes for it for years, with Keough putting the material to paper.

It is currently untitled, and promises a cover is coming soon.