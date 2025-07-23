Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly jet off on family vacay with baby Saga

Costa Rica - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continued their cordial co-parenting on a family getaway to Costa Rica with their new baby girl, Saga Blade Fox-Barker.

Megan Fox (r.) and Machine Gun Kelly continued their cordial co-parenting on a family getaway to Costa Rica with their new baby girl. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The doting parents were recently spotted with their little one at Costa Rica's Liberia Airport, as reported by TMZ.

Megan and MGK welcomed Saga back in March, but the two put their romantic relationship on pause after a dramatic split last fall.

Now, though, the pair seems to be back on amicable terms as they co-parent their baby girl.

The rapper praised Megan in an interview last month, calling her a "great mom" as he dished on the meaning behind their newborn's unusual moniker.

MGK revealed that they settled on Saga as a nod to the years-long journey he and the Jennifer's Body star went on to welcome a baby together, including a miscarriage with another baby girl back in 2023.

"Her journey, the five years of her culmination of coming, disappearing, coming back again, disappearing, coming back again, she's an epic story, and that's what Saga means," he said.