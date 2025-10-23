Megan Thee Stallion announces new song Lover Girl with sexy teasers!

Calling all the hotties! Megan Thee Stallion's next single, Lover Girl, is dropping this week, and the rapper has gone all out to promote the track.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion is calling on all the "lover girls" ahead of her newest single's release this Friday!

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that her next song, Lover Girl, is dropping this Friday with some tantalizing Instagram posts.
Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that her next song, Lover Girl, is dropping this Friday with some tantalizing Instagram posts.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

The Houston hottie is kicking off spooky season with some love this year.

Meg shared several Instagram posts on Wednesday in honor of the upcoming track Lover Girl, with one post capturing her bold, red nails and a lollipop with the song's release date on it.

She captioned the post, "LOVER GIRL FRIDAY. PRE-SAVE NOW."

Following this, the Sweetest Pie hitmaker dropped a steamy promo clip that featured a silhouette of what appears to be her nude as she presses against a white screen.

The clip was set to her previously shared snippet of the song, which includes a sample of the R&B group Total's 1996 song Kissin' You.

Megan kept her "lover girl" era going on Thursday as she dropped some swoon-worthy snaps from her recent date night with her boo Klay Thompson to watch him and the Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs during their NBA season opener.

