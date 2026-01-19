Megan Thee Stallion teases status of third album: "The hotties just need to give me a little time"

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has something special in store for the hotties this year!

Megan Thee Stallion shared an update on when fans can expect her third album, Megan: Act III. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 30-year-old rapper confirmed that she will be dropping her next album, Megan: Act III, in 2026.

Megan recently dished to People, "I'm definitely in the studio. I'm kind of hiding from everybody right now because I really just want to work."

She further teased, "I'm completing act three, and the music is dropping this year."

The WAP hitmaker has been quiet, though she did drop two singles, Whatever and Lover Girl, in 2025 – plus her new partnership with Dunkin' Donuts and the opening of her Popeyes store in Miami.

Megan's budding romance with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson is another reason why the Houston hottie has been "hiding" as of late.

The Mamushi rapper is clearly in her lover girl era with the NBA star, with whom she reportedly moved in last year.