2024 Paris Olympics show off a new "golden age" of metal music

Paris, France - A thundering performance by thrash metal band Gojira at the 2024 Olympic Games' opening ceremony shows how much the demonic-sounding music genre has entered the pop culture mainstream.

Smoke billows near windows as performers depicting the 18th century Queen Marie Antoinette participate and Metal band Gojira and opera singer Marina Viotti play, in the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024. © Bernat Armangue / POOL / AFP

The head-banging foursome gave an unforgettable performance on the balconies of the historic Conciergerie palace along the banks of the Seine with a song evoking the guillotine executions of the French Revolution.



They were joined by opera singer Marina Viotti, for Ah! Ca ira, based on the famous revolutionary song of the 1790s.

Viotti was still riding high from her appearance in front of more than a billion TV viewers when AFP spoke to her.

"It's dizzying," the 38-year-old French-Swiss mezzo-soprano said.

Viotti has dates coming up at Milan's La Scala and the Paris Opera, but she is no stranger to metal, having performed with groups Lost Legacy and Soulmaker.

She was overjoyed to bring the music to a wider audience.

"I've read comments on social networks saying, 'I never listen to metal but, this one, it's great, it gave such energy to the show,'" she said.

She hopes it will help change the image of metal and finally rid the genre of its "Satanist" or "violent" clichés.