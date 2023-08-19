Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez remember Disney days ahead of double single release!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are reminiscing about their good ol' Disney days as they prepare to launch new music on the same day!

Miley Cyrus (c.) and Selena Gomez (r.), who are both launching singles on August 25, starred together on an episode of Disney's Hannah Montana. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The childhood friends were supportive of one another on social media as they both revealed their plans to unveil a new single on August 25.



Selena shared a video of her 2007 guest appearance on Hannah Montana, in an episode that featured her as a rival of Miley's character.

In the scene that sees the teens engage in a catty exchange while answering phones at a telethon, Miley says: "Hey, what's up? It's Hannah Montana. What would you like to give?" to which Selena's character replies: "I'd like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single, ouch."

The Flowers singer reposted the clip with the joke: "Selena and Miley announcing new singles within one hour of each other."

Meanwhile, Selena punned on the title of her new track, Single Soon, and Miley's upcoming song, Used To Be Young, in her supportive message, writing: "@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day."

"We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!"