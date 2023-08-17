Miley Cyrus announces Used To Be Young single release and TV special!
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has confirmed the drop of her latest single Used To Be Young, and it's all going down in an ABC special!
Miley fans, your wishes have come true (again)!
Smiley Miley's newest hit single will debut during an intimate ABC special performance that promises a unique experience for fans, per Variety.
The TV event, called Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), will air on August 24 and is said to include an interview with the Hannah Montana-alum.
Cyrus announced her new single and special in an Instagram post on Thursday that featured footage from her ABC interview, stating it will be a "reimagined version" of her "Backyard Sessions" that originally aired on Disney+.
Fans are super excited to hear what Miley has to say regarding her previous accomplishments and some never-before-heard stories.
Miley Cyrus stuns in teaser for upcoming ABC Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) interview
In the short clip dropped on IG, Miley is seen wearing a stunning red-sequined bodysuit with a Mickey Mouse shirt underneath – a cheeky throw back to her Hannah Montana days – followed by an all-black outfit.
"In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues," she wrote in the caption of the post.
"This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME. Always, Miley."
Before making the official announcement, Cyrus teased the news with cryptic posters placed around cities worldwide with references to her past songs, including Party in the USA and The Climb.
Some of her past Backyard Sessions include a slowed-down version of Britney Spears' Gimme More, a soulful acoustic duet with her sister Noah Cyrus, and performing the song Don't Dream It's Over with Ariana Grande.
Used To Be Young will be available on August 25, while Miley's special airs on ABC the night before at 10 PM EST.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP (TAG24 Edit)