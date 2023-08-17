Miley Cyrus announces Used To Be Young single release and TV special!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has confirmed the drop of her latest single Used To Be Young, and it's all going down in an ABC special!

Miley Cyrus has announced the release date for her newest single Used To Be Young alongside an intimate ABC performance. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP (TAG24 Edit)

Miley fans, your wishes have come true (again)!

Smiley Miley's newest hit single will debut during an intimate ABC special performance that promises a unique experience for fans, per Variety.

The TV event, called Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), will air on August 24 and is said to include an interview with the Hannah Montana-alum.

Cyrus announced her new single and special in an Instagram post on Thursday that featured footage from her ABC interview, stating it will be a "reimagined version" of her "Backyard Sessions" that originally aired on Disney+.

Fans are super excited to hear what Miley has to say regarding her previous accomplishments and some never-before-heard stories.