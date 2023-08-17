Selena Gomez announces "fun little song" in new music drop!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has confirmed that her new single is dropping soon.

Selena Gomez has confirmed that the rumors surrounding new music are true. © Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

The wait is over!

On Thursday, the 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star dropped big music news via Instagram.

Per Selena's post, the chart-topping artist's new song Single Soon from her anticipated album is coming next Friday.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," the pop star began in the caption.

"Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th."

The photo dump featured a shot of the single's cover art where Selena modeled a plush purple fur coat over a sparkly pink dress while she posed in the backseat of a car.

More snaps amid the carousel of pics showed the My Mind & Me singer posing with a girl squad, as well as Polaroids of Selena smiling and a full glance at her disco-themed fit.