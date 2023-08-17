Selena Gomez announces "fun little song" in new music drop!

The wait is over! Selena Gomez has announced her new track, Single Soon, will drop next Friday, much to the delight of her adoring fans.

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has confirmed that her new single is dropping soon.

Selena Gomez has confirmed that the rumors surrounding new music are true.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star dropped big music news via Instagram.

Per Selena's post, the chart-topping artist's new song Single Soon from her anticipated album is coming next Friday.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," the pop star began in the caption.

"Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th."

The photo dump featured a shot of the single's cover art where Selena modeled a plush purple fur coat over a sparkly pink dress while she posed in the backseat of a car.

More snaps amid the carousel of pics showed the My Mind & Me singer posing with a girl squad, as well as Polaroids of Selena smiling and a full glance at her disco-themed fit.

Despite Selena having plenty of fun with fashion and filming, the new single is the first solo record dropped by the singer this year.

