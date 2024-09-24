Selena Gomez returns as Alex Russo in first Wizards Beyond Waverly Place trailer!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is back in witchy action! The first trailer for the highly anticipated reboot of the beloved Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place has arrived.

Selena Gomez was featured in the new trailer for the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place Disney Channel reboot! © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Globe

Nostalgia is in the air!

On Tuesday, Disney+ released the official trailer for the upcoming series featuring the 32-year-old actor back in Alex Russo's magical shoes!

The trailer offers a tiny peek at what viewers can expect from the series, which follows an adult, Justin Russo, played by returning star David Henrie, as he re-enters to the world of magic to mentor a young wizard.

At the beginning of the clip, Alex surprises Justin with a visit and introduces him to Billie, a stubborn new wizard played by actor Janice LeAnn Brown.

Despite being hesitant at first, Justin agrees to take on the "hefty" challenge after realizing the fate of the Wizard World potentially lies in his hands.

Fans of Selena (and the OG show) couldn't help but share their thoughts on the trailer, praising the show for bringing back the magic in a new way.