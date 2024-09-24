Selena Gomez returns as Alex Russo in first Wizards Beyond Waverly Place trailer!
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is back in witchy action! The first trailer for the highly anticipated reboot of the beloved Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place has arrived.
Nostalgia is in the air!
On Tuesday, Disney+ released the official trailer for the upcoming series featuring the 32-year-old actor back in Alex Russo's magical shoes!
The trailer offers a tiny peek at what viewers can expect from the series, which follows an adult, Justin Russo, played by returning star David Henrie, as he re-enters to the world of magic to mentor a young wizard.
At the beginning of the clip, Alex surprises Justin with a visit and introduces him to Billie, a stubborn new wizard played by actor Janice LeAnn Brown.
Despite being hesitant at first, Justin agrees to take on the "hefty" challenge after realizing the fate of the Wizard World potentially lies in his hands.
Fans of Selena (and the OG show) couldn't help but share their thoughts on the trailer, praising the show for bringing back the magic in a new way.
Fans share their reaction to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place trailer
"Seeing Selena back in her iconic role is pure nostalgia overload!" one wrote on X.
Another fan added, "seeing her back in wowp took me to my childhood, I'm nostalgic with tears of joy."
Many Selenators were first drawn to the pop icon after her breakout appearance on the hit Disney show, so it's quite the full-circle moment for fans!
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres on Tuesday, October 29 at 8 PM ET on Disney Channel.
Viewers can also stream the show on Disney+ the next day.
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Globe