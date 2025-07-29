Miley Cyrus teases Hannah Montana-versary surprise – is she going back on tour?

Happy Hannah Montana-versary to Miley Cyrus! But what does this superstar singer have planned to celebrate the very special occasion?

By Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - Happy Hannah Montana-versary to Miley Cyrus! But what does this superstar have planned to celebrate the special occasion?

Miley Cyrus visits the SiriusXM studios in Los Angeles on July 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Miley Cyrus visits the SiriusXM studios in Los Angeles on July 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.  © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 32-year-old Grammy winner gushed about the upcoming "Hannah-versary" in a recent interview with SiriusXM, as she praised the Disney Channel show that launched her journey into stardom.

Hannah Montana ran for four seasons from 2006-2011, which means that 2026 is its 20th birthday!

In it, Miley Cyrus played a teen named Miley Stewart who lives a double life as a normal high schooler by day and famous pop star – Hannah Montana – by night.

Blake Lively makes surprising move after targeting pro-Justin Baldoni content creators
Celebrities Blake Lively makes surprising move after targeting pro-Justin Baldoni content creators
Chappell Roan reveals next single's release date and drops surprise tour news!
Chappell Roan Chappell Roan reveals next single's release date and drops surprise tour news!

"I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this," Miley said in a much-circulated clip.

"Really, without Hannah, there really wouldn't be this kind of, this me," she continued.

Fans have run with this and are begging for a tour, a concert special, or anniversary merchandise.

While Miley has said recently that she's not a fan of touring, some kind of special broadcast event surely isn't out of the question – like, c'mon, didn't this girl just make a whole visual album?

"It's crazy to think that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed, and now that's something that when I walk into a space, it's looked at as this sense of kind of, like, nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood," Miley mused. "So, that's exciting to get to celebrate that."

Cover photo: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Miley Cyrus: