Miley Cyrus teases Hannah Montana-versary surprise – is she going back on tour?

Los Angeles, California - Happy Hannah Montana-versary to Miley Cyrus ! But what does this superstar have planned to celebrate the special occasion?

Miley Cyrus visits the SiriusXM studios in Los Angeles on July 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 32-year-old Grammy winner gushed about the upcoming "Hannah-versary" in a recent interview with SiriusXM, as she praised the Disney Channel show that launched her journey into stardom.

Hannah Montana ran for four seasons from 2006-2011, which means that 2026 is its 20th birthday!

In it, Miley Cyrus played a teen named Miley Stewart who lives a double life as a normal high schooler by day and famous pop star – Hannah Montana – by night.

"I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this," Miley said in a much-circulated clip.

"Really, without Hannah, there really wouldn't be this kind of, this me," she continued.

Fans have run with this and are begging for a tour, a concert special, or anniversary merchandise.

While Miley has said recently that she's not a fan of touring, some kind of special broadcast event surely isn't out of the question – like, c'mon, didn't this girl just make a whole visual album?