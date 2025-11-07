Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour face off at Stranger Things red carpet after bullying complaint

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown and her TV dad David Harbour recently shocked onlookers with a warm reunion after the starlet allegedly made some damning charges against the man.

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) and David Harbour (r.) smiled, laughed, and posed for the cameras together at the start of the press tour. © Roger Kisby / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After a long wait, the time has finally come: the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is about to start!

But a recent headline clouded the anticipation – lead actor Millie Bobby Brown (21) is said to have filed a bullying and harassment complaint against co-star David Harbour (50).

At the Los Angeles premiere, there was no sign of tension between the costars.

In fact, the two actors reportedly seemed to put up a united front at the red carpet appearance.

They smiled, laughed, and posed for the cameras together at the start of the press tour.

So far, neither Bobby Brown nor Harbour has commented on the allegations made by the young mom before the start of filming for the final season.

The complaint spoke of bullying and harassment, which is said to have been of a non-sexual nature. Following the incident, there is said to have been an internal investigation, the results of which are still unknown.

In addition, the 21-year-old allegedly had a personal representative at her side during the entire filming period.