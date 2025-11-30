Millie Bobby Brown gushes on working with David Harbour amid bullying claims: "Of course I felt safe"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is setting the record straight about her relationship with David Harbour on the set of Netflix's Stranger Things .

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) spilled the tea on working with David Harbour (l.) amid the recent Stranger Things drama.

In a new interview with Deadline, the actor addressed the recent reports that she filed a bullying claim against her co-star before filming the show's fifth and final season.

"Of course I felt safe. We've worked together for 10 years," Millie said in a clip shared on TikTok.

She added that her comfort on set extends to the entire cast, thanks to the trust built over a decade of working together.

The 21-year-old also spoke about the unique bond she shares with David, shaped by playing father and daughter in some of the show's most intense scenes, especially in season 2.

Co-star Noah Schnapp, who plays her on-screen brother, joked that their own bond is different, which Millie agreed with.

Looking back on season 5, Millie expressed excitement over the emotional arcs she and David shared.

"We work really closely together in the scenes and in preparing for the scenes," she said, teasing moments she thinks will hit hard with fans of Eleven and Hopper.