Millie Bobby Brown makes shocking accusations against Stranger Things co-star David Harbour
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown reportedly leveled shocking allegations against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour before they began filming the show's final season.
According to a new report from the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old Damsel actor accused Harbour of "harassment and bullying" in a claim filed before production began on season 5.
"There were pages and pages of accusations," an insider alleged. "The investigation went on for months."
The 50-year-old Black Widow star was investigated over the claims, but the findings of that inquiry are not currently known.
The Daily Mail clarified that Brown's allegations against Harbour did not involve any sexual misconduct.
Brown is said to have had a personal representative with her as she filmed the show's final season, which will premiere on Netflix later this month.
The Enola Holmes star got her start in acting as Eleven on the hit sci-fi series, while Harbour plays police chief Jim Hopper, who eventually becomes Eleven's adoptive father after developing a close bond with the psychokinetic teen.
Netflix has not commented on the claims, but an insider noted that "the fact they've not denied it speaks volumes."
The story comes as Harbour faces intense scrutiny on the heels of his messy split from singer Lily Allen, which has been brought back into the spotlight with her new album, West End Girl.
The record was a jarringly direct dig at her ex-hubsand – though he's never named – with Allen seemingly accusing Harbour of being a "sex addict" and cheating on her during their marriage.
As for Brown, she and Harbour had always appeared quite friendly in public, and in 2020, the Hellboy star opened up about having a "special relationship" with Brown.
"I knew her before any of this big fame hit," he said on the That Scene with Dan Patrick in 2021.
"I have a real protective feeling for her," Harbour continued, adding that he has a "real worry" about the intense spotlight she's gotten since rising to fame on Stranger Things.
Season 5 of Stranger Things begins with Volume 1, set to drop on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on December 25 and the series finale on December 31.
