Millie Bobby Brown makes shocking accusations against Stranger Things co-star David Harbour

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown reportedly leveled shocking allegations against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour before they began filming the show's final season.

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) reportedly filed a claim accusing her co-star David Harbour of "harassment and bullying" before filming season 5 of Stranger Things. © Collage: Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old Damsel actor accused Harbour of "harassment and bullying" in a claim filed before production began on season 5.

"There were pages and pages of accusations," an insider alleged. "The investigation went on for months."

The 50-year-old Black Widow star was investigated over the claims, but the findings of that inquiry are not currently known.

The Daily Mail clarified that Brown's allegations against Harbour did not involve any sexual misconduct.

Brown is said to have had a personal representative with her as she filmed the show's final season, which will premiere on Netflix later this month.

The Enola Holmes star got her start in acting as Eleven on the hit sci-fi series, while Harbour plays police chief Jim Hopper, who eventually becomes Eleven's adoptive father after developing a close bond with the psychokinetic teen.

Netflix has not commented on the claims, but an insider noted that "the fact they've not denied it speaks volumes."