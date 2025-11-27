Millie Bobby Brown reveals where she and David Harbour stand after harassment report

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her friendship with David Harbour after a bombshell report revealed she filed a harassment claim against her longtime co-star.

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) commented on her friendship with David Harbour after a report claimed she accused him of harassment and bullying. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 21-year-old discussed her chummy red carpet appearance with Harbour at Stranger Things' season 5 premiere earlier this month.

"We've been doing that for the last 10 years," she said.

"I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything."

The two's friendly appearance at the premiere raised some eyebrows, as a viral report had claimed days earlier that Brown had filed a bullying and harassment complaint against her 50-year-old co-star.

Insiders noted that the allegations, which did not include any sexual harassment or misconduct claims, were investigated internally for several months.

The report has not been confirmed or denied by Netflix, but Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer addressed the chatter at the premiere.

"Obviously, you understand I can't get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we've been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they're family, and we deeply care about them," he told The Hollywood Reporter.