MrBeast's YouTube empire takes another hit with shocking allegations about new show
MrBeast has filmed his new Amazon Prime show Beast Games, but the conditions on set are now causing quite a stir. This – plus other recent controversies – are piling up against the former golden boy of YouTube.
But let's start with the game show, which is based on the successful series Squid Game.
The premise is that 1,000 participants compete for five million dollars in prize money.
In a preliminary round, 2,000 people will compete for a place in the show, which will be shown on MrBeast's YouTube channel.
The website Vital Vegas reported on the entire on-site situation in several updates, initially focusing on the games themselves.
Then, on July 19, there was the first disturbing twist.
A hospital reportedly admitted countless patients from the show as people were brought in suffering from a lack of water and food.
On July 20, one hospital employee told Vital Vegas, "I'm aware of three or four hospital [evacuations] today. Overnight shift said it was insane, so not sure if or how many [total] hospital evacs there were."
They added that "the production is a s**tshow and unprepared for the scale. Making decisions as they go along. The bare bones medic staff on site is not adequate and were overwhelmed last night. They compete at night."
There were also reports of broken bones, with one commenter alleging that "women were bleeding through their clothes... I heard multiple people had seizures, and they denied medically necessary medication to contestants, and that's just the tip of the iceberg."
Controversies continue to pile up for YouTube star MrBeast
Around a week ago, a former employee published a damning video against the 26-year-old.
In it, it is reported that many of his videos were faked and that he repeatedly cheated his viewers.
He is said to have manipulated his competition clips and edited them afterward so that the winnings often went to his friends and not to randomly selected fans, as he claimed.
He is also alleged to have engaged in illegal gambling with his young fans. In order to get into the lottery pot for a prize, you had to buy his products.
It is also alleged that many of the prizes never reached the hands of the fans.
Another viral controversy involves a MrBeast employee, the influencer's close friend Ava Kris Tyson, allegedly being involved in inappropriate behavior towards minors.
MrBeast has since posted that the allegations are being investigated by an independent third party and that Ava has parted ways with the channel.
Cover photo: MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP