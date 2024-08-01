MrBeast's YouTube empire takes another hit with shocking allegations about new show

MrBeast has filmed his new Amazon Prime show Beast Games, but the conditions on set are now causing quite a stir. This – plus other recent controversies – are piling up against the former golden boy of YouTube.

Mega YouTuber MrBeast filmed his new Amazon Prime show Beast Games, but the conditions on set are now causing quite a stir. © MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

But let's start with the game show, which is based on the successful series Squid Game.

The premise is that 1,000 participants compete for five million dollars in prize money.

In a preliminary round, 2,000 people will compete for a place in the show, which will be shown on MrBeast's YouTube channel.

The website Vital Vegas reported on the entire on-site situation in several updates, initially focusing on the games themselves.

Then, on July 19, there was the first disturbing twist.

A hospital reportedly admitted countless patients from the show as people were brought in suffering from a lack of water and food.

On July 20, one hospital employee told Vital Vegas, "I'm aware of three or four hospital [evacuations] today. Overnight shift said it was insane, so not sure if or how many [total] hospital evacs there were."

They added that "the production is a s**tshow and unprepared for the scale. Making decisions as they go along. The bare bones medic staff on site is not adequate and were overwhelmed last night. They compete at night."

There were also reports of broken bones, with one commenter alleging that "women were bleeding through their clothes... I heard multiple people had seizures, and they denied medically necessary medication to contestants, and that's just the tip of the iceberg."