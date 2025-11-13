MrBeast jumps on Saudi Arabian gravy train with "Beast Land" theme park

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - MrBeast , the world's most followed YouTuber, opened a temporary amusement park in Riyadh on Thursday, the latest celebrity drawn to Saudi Arabia as it aspires to become a major entertainment hub despite its atrocious human rights record.

YouTube creator and influencer MrBeast on Thursday opened his own theme park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. © FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP

Beast Land, open from November 13 to December 27, features several obstacle course-like challenges similar to those that appear in his videos, where contestants compete for massive pay days.

MrBeast's park will be part of Riyadh Season, a major annual festival launched to promote the capital city as a tourist hub, as Saudi Arabia seeks to attract high-profile celebrities to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

"The majority of our audience is outside of North America and we have a large concentration of people who watch our videos in the Middle East," he told AFP in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

"A lot of times when we do stuff, we do it in the West or in other places and I just really wanted to do something fun for our fans who live around here."

The influencer had earlier posted a video from the gates of the new park in Riyadh, shaped like a blue tiger's head with flashing lightning bolts for eyes, reminiscent of his logo, with neon lights beaming on the attractions.

"This thing is the craziest thing that I've ever done, I can't wait for you guys to experience this," he said in the clip.

With more than 450 million subscribers on YouTube, the 27-year-old influencer, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has built a digital empire over the years that chimes with a nation whose population is 75% under the age of 35 and ranks "among the most avid media consumers in the world," according to PwC.