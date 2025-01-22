MrBeast throws his hat in the TikTok takeover ring with surprise move

Atlanta, Georgia - MrBeast is the latest high-profile figure to get involved in the battle for TikTok's US operations!

MrBeast has joined a consortium of entrepreneurs who are looking to take over TikTok's US operations. © Collage: Unsplash/Nik & AFP/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

According to a statement by law firm Paul Hastings, the YouTuber – real name is Jimmy Donaldson – is part of a "syndicate of investors" who made a cash offer to buy TikTok's US assets from Chinese parent company ByteDance.

Led by entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley, the consortium "comprises institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals," according to the law firm advising on the bid.

MrBeast has previously expressed interest in purchasing TikTok.

"Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned," he said in a January 14 post on X, while the social media giant was still pursuing a doomed attempt to challenge a law mandating a ban on its operations in the US unless ByteDance sells up.

On Sunday, after the Supreme Court ruled a ban would not violate free speech rights, the app went dark for a few hours, before coming back online after an intervention from President Donald Trump.

Trump, who has been vocally supportive of TikTok over the past months, signed an executive order to pause enforcement of the ban until early April and also pushed for part-US ownership.

On Tuesday, he put TikTok's value at $1 trillion and flagged his MAGA right-hand-man, tech billionaire Elon Musk, as a potential owner.