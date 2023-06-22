Olivia Dunne uses "the Livvy Dunne effect" to shake up College World Series
Omaha, Nebraska - The Olivia Dunne effect is real!
LSU men's baseball is competing in the 2023 College World Series, and in the center of it all is LSU's star gymnast Olivia Dunne.
On Monday, the athlete-influencer showed her support for her Tigers baseball program when she attended the LSU v. Wake Forest matchup, and posted her view of the baseball field to her Instagram story.
Soon after the post, Livvy fans flocked to her section of Charles Schwab Field to see the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
Per a video posted by Ana Bellinghausen of Hurrdat Sports, an army of mostly young men soon bombarded the LSU gymnast for pictures and autographs, blocking the seating section.
ESPN also highlighted the social media star on its broadcast of the showdown, who was captured signing a hat for a much older LSU fan. Some hilariously dubbed him "the new drip king."
The impromptu Livvy meet and greet quickly went viral on social media, and fans didn't hold their tongues with funny reactions.
Fans share hilarious reactions to Olivia Dunne's College World Series meet and greet
Olivia Dunne's viral moment at the College World Series had fans buzzing.
"That’s way too many Brads and Chads in one location," one fan tweeted about the male fans waiting to meet Livvy.
"It’s the Livvy Dunne effect," another added.
"The amount of ppl with the exact same ugly a** style is absurd," another fan shared.
"I live in Baton Rouge and have been in the same location as her a half dozen times (restaurant, store etc) and not once have I had the urge to approach her. Honestly nobody in Louisiana does. It seems to happen a lot when she travels though," one Baton Rouge resident noted.
Olivia Dunne unfortunately saw her Tigers lose to Wake Forest 3-2 in the ninth inning. LSU will be back on the field against Tennessee in Game 10 on Tuesday at 7 PM EST.
