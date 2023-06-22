Olivia Dunne uses "the Livvy Dunne effect" to shake up College World Series

LSU baseball is competing in the 2023 College World Series and in the center of it all is Olivia Dunne, who had fans flocking to her section of the stadium for autographs. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

LSU men's baseball is competing in the 2023 College World Series, and in the center of it all is LSU's star gymnast Olivia Dunne.

On Monday, the athlete-influencer showed her support for her Tigers baseball program when she attended the LSU v. Wake Forest matchup, and posted her view of the baseball field to her Instagram story.

Soon after the post, Livvy fans flocked to her section of Charles Schwab Field to see the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Per a video posted by Ana Bellinghausen of Hurrdat Sports, an army of mostly young men soon bombarded the LSU gymnast for pictures and autographs, blocking the seating section.

ESPN also highlighted the social media star on its broadcast of the showdown, who was captured signing a hat for a much older LSU fan. Some hilariously dubbed him "the new drip king."

The impromptu Livvy meet and greet quickly went viral on social media, and fans didn't hold their tongues with funny reactions.