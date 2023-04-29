Olivia Dunne's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pics drive fans nuts as she gives behind-the-scenes peek

Puerto Rico - Social media sensation Olivia Dunne sizzled in her first sun-drenched shoot for Sports Illustrated magazine's iconic swimsuit issue, and fans are going wild after she gave a sneak peek.

The LSU gymnast is one of the most lucrative college athletes in the nation! And now, things are going even more swimmingly.

Dunne became a multimillionaire at age 20 by with impressive earnings through a slew of NCAA Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) deals. She boats over 11 million followers across Instagram and TikTok alone.

Earlier this week, Dunne revealed one of her most stunning and historic career moves yet, which included some hot fun in the sun. She has officially become one of the first college athletes to appear in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.

The newly minted model finally dropped the first few photos together with the magazine on Friday, which featured her toned physique in a gray thong bikini.

"It’s a dream come true," Dunne said. "It’s an honor to be included because I love everything the magazine represents. It is all about supporting women from all different paths."

Garnering over 700,000 likes and hundreds of comments in its first 24 hours, fans raved over the LSU Tigers' racy photos.

"Now that’s an SI women’s swimsuit worthy model," one fan said.

"Will you marry me?" another fan joked.

"ABSOLUTELY JAW-DROPPING" another wrote.

While fans await the rest of the photos and the entire May issue to drop, Dunne gave a behind-the-scenes look on. TikTok!