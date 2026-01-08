Olivia Rodrigo reveals big drivers license anniversary surprise!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has enlisted the help of a special guest to celebrate the five-year anniversary of her breakout single, drivers license.

Olivia Rodrigo has released two special-edition vinyl to celebrate the five-year anniversary of drivers license. © IMAGO / Ritzau Scanpix

On Thursday, the 22-year-old shared a much-anticipated announcement about her anniversary celebrations.

To honor the occasion, Olivia has teamed up with Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, who has recorded his own cover of drivers license.

The cover is now available on streaming, and it will also be released on two special-edition vinyl.

On a 7-inch record available on Olivia's website, fans can hear David's cover on one side and his 2025 Governors Ball duet of Burning Down the House with the pop star on the other.

Target, meanwhile, will release a 4-inch "tiny vinyl" of the 73-year-old's cover, along with Olivia's original on the other side.

According to Variety, this will mark the first of several new interpretations of songs from Olivia's debut album, SOUR, to come.

Over on Instagram, Olivia reflected on the milestone, saying that her debut track still "feels like just yesterday".

"this song has totally changed my life in ways I still can't totally wrap my head around," she gushed.