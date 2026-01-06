Olivia Rodrigo teases big announcement ahead of drivers license anniversary

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo sent her fans into a frenzy with a cryptic new tease hinting at something big coming up for the five-year anniversary of her breakout single, drivers license .

Olivia Rodrigo has teased something special coming for the five-year anniversary of her debut single, drivers license. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@oliviarodrigo & Etienne Laurent / AFP

The 22-year-old pop star cleared out her website this week, replacing its contents with an application to renew a driver's license.

The form has an "X" marked next to the option of renewing it online, with the "appointment information" listed as Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT (12:00 PM ET).

The only other option on the page allows users to submit their email address for "updates about this appointment".

drivers license was the lead single from Olivia's debut album, SOUR, and it quickly surged to the top of the charts when it dropped in 2021.

The heartbreak anthem made Olivia the youngest artist ever to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to win Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

While the latest tease could just be anniversary merch or some kind of vinyl release, it does come at a time in which Livies are clamoring for updates on the long-awaited OR3 – AKA Olivia's next album!