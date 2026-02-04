Olivia Rodrigo reveals her 2026 Grammys afterparty looks in viral post

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo may have skipped the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet, but she still delivered on the fashion front!

Olivia Rodrigo gave fans a peek at her show-stopping fashion for the 2026 Grammy Awards afterparties, despite skipping the ceremony itself. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

In a new Instagram post, the 22-year-old pop star gave fans a peek at her bold look for Sunday's star-studded afterparties.

Aptly captioned "#weekend #ootd," the photo dump saw Olivia flaunting her figure in a sheer Valentino dress that revealed a nude-colored bra and panty set underneath.

She completed the ensemble with light pink heels and a coral-colored purse.

See-through fashion was all the rage at this year's Grammys, with Chappell Roan – who was an opening act on Olivia's past two tours – turning heads in a custom, sheer Mugler gown held up by nipple rings.

The get him back! singer wasn't up for any awards at this year's ceremony, as fans are still eagerly awaiting new music from her.

As the wait for OR3 continues, Olivia did treat her fans to a special surprise last month in honor of her debut single's fifth anniversary.

Her surprise announcement heralded the release of a new version of drivers license: a cover by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.