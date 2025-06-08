Gov Ball 2025: Olivia Rodrigo lights up NYC with red-hot set and special guest!

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo brought Gov Ball to its feet with an electric headlining set on day two of the 2025 music festival, where TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene to catch every exciting moment!

Olivia Rodrigo brought Gov Ball to its feet with an electric headlining set on day two of the 2025 music festival, where TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene! © Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ

The 22-year-old pop star put a fresh spin on performance with several changes from her GUTS World Tour setlist and visuals.

Olivia's late-night performance swapped her signature purple hue in favor of a red aesthetic, which has become a frequent motif in her recent festival performances.

The set opened with the GUTS deluxe track obsessed, followed by ballad of a homeschooled girl.

The Grammy winner then shifted away from her rock-heavy hits to her signature ballads including vampire, drivers license, and traitor.

Notable exclusions in the Gov Ball set included the GUTS songs lacy and teenage dream, which have been featured in most of her other festival shows.

Despite those omissions, Olivia still made Saturday's set extra special with a surprise appearance from new wave icon David Byrne, who joined her for a duet cover of the Talking Heads' Burning Down the House.

Olivia closed out the night with an epic encore featuring all-american bitch, good 4 u, and get him back! – complete with a megaphone and scaffolding set.