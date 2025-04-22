Olivia Rodrigo trolls fans waiting for next album with viral post

Marrakech, Morocco - Olivia Rodrigo poked fun at fans who are anxiously awaiting a third album from the pop star with a viral new social media post.

On Monday, the 23-year-old singer gave her followers another peek at her recent globe-spanning adventures – this time showing off her visit to Morocco.

Olivia's post featured some of her stunning fashion from the trip as well as a few of the local sights, but it was her caption that got fans talking.

"everywhere but that damn studio," she wrote.

"get your rest queen but also GET IN THAT STUDIO!" one fan joked in the comments.

"Don't play with me like that," another said.

While Olivia may not be making any new music at the moment, she has been treating fans to epic performances of her current discography on a number of festival and tour shows.

The get him back! artist played in Chile, Argentina, and more before performing the biggest show of her career so far in Mexico.