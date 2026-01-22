A$AP Rocky addresses beef with Rihanna's ex, Drake: "I just don't f*** with him"

Los Angeles, California - A$AP Rocky clarified where he stands with Drake after allegedly dissing Rihanna 's ex on his new album , Don't Be Dumb!

Fans are speculating that A$AP Rocky (r) allegedly dissed Drake (l) over his past romance with Rihanna (c) on the song Stole Ya Flow. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ABACAPRESS & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old rapper said on Apple Music’s The Ebro Show that he was "once friends" with the Canadian artist, but their friendship ended "over females."

Host Ebro Darden first asked Rocky if there was "really an issue" with Drake and if the drama was more "like wrestling when y’all are trolling us and rage-baiting people."

"I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is, like, WWF. It's like wrestling all the way, right? But this thing between us, it's not real smoke," the Helicopter artist replied.

"But I just don't f*** with him," he added.

Rocky, who shares three kids with the Fenty mogul, collaborated with the Grammy-winning rapper on the 2012 track, F***** Problems.