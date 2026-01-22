A$AP Rocky addresses beef with Rihanna's ex, Drake: "I just don't f*** with him"
Los Angeles, California - A$AP Rocky clarified where he stands with Drake after allegedly dissing Rihanna's ex on his new album, Don't Be Dumb!
The 36-year-old rapper said on Apple Music’s The Ebro Show that he was "once friends" with the Canadian artist, but their friendship ended "over females."
Host Ebro Darden first asked Rocky if there was "really an issue" with Drake and if the drama was more "like wrestling when y’all are trolling us and rage-baiting people."
"I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is, like, WWF. It's like wrestling all the way, right? But this thing between us, it's not real smoke," the Helicopter artist replied.
"But I just don't f*** with him," he added.
Rocky, who shares three kids with the Fenty mogul, collaborated with the Grammy-winning rapper on the 2012 track, F***** Problems.
Did A$AP Rocky diss Drake on his new album?
Since his album drop, fans have speculated that the Highjack emcee dissed Drake on the song Stole Ya Flow.
Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, didn't clarify the rumors, but he did further say about the two's fallout, "I feel like he [Drake] wasn't happy and he expressed that. And I think at some certain point when everybody getting older and it's just like, you're supposed to be moving on."
"For you to still be picking at a female and all that, that's soft to me. I didn't put out an album, I didn't put out music for me to really say something back," he added.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ABACAPRESS & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP