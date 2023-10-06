Drake comes under fire for seemingly dissing Rihanna on new album

Los Angeles, California - The internet has put Drake on blast after he seemingly dissed ex-fling Rihanna in his new track , Fear of Heights.

The Canadian musician (36), who dropped his eighth studio album For All the Dogs on Friday, rapped, "Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can't ruin me / Better him than me / Better it's not me."

He went on to say, possibly in reference to Rihanna's album Anti and her song Sex With Me, "I'm anti, I'm anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti 'cause I had it with you … / And I had way badder b***hes than you, TBH."

The Umbrella artist (35) and Drake were briefly an item way back in 2016 but broke up after only a few months, allegedly over scheduling conflicts.

In 2018, RiRi told Vogue that she and Drake weren't friends but were "not enemies either."

Fans are thus left wondering what changed on Drake's end of things.