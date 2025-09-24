Rihanna welcomes baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky – and reveals her adorable name!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has welcomed a new addition to her family!

The 37-year-old announced Wednesday that she has given birth to baby no. 3 – and her first baby girl.

RiRi also revealed her little one's name, and it just so happens to be an adorable tribute to her partner, A$AP Rocky.

"Rocki Irish Mayers," she revealed, adding that her daughter was born on September 13.

Rocki also continues the family's tradition of "R" names, as she joins older brothers RZA (3) and Riot (2).

Rihanna announced her latest pregnancy in epic fashion earlier this year, revealing her growing baby bump as she strolled the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala.

Both she and A$AP have dropped hints about hoping for a daughter, with the 36-year-old rapper sharing in a new Elle interview that the two were "praying for a girl."

The proud parents of three have been together since 2019, and while two have sparked endless engagement and wedding rumors, they've been playing especially coy about that as of late.