Rihanna twins with sons RZA and Riot Rose for adorable Savage x Fenty campaign

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna proved she's a bad mama for life in her new Savage x Fenty ad!

Rihanna and her sons RZA (r.) and Riot Rose (l.) are ready for the holidays with the Fenty moguls newest line, Forever Savage Onesies. © Screenshot/Instagram/@badgalriri

The 36-year-old fashion mogul is ready for the holiday season thanks to her two adorable sons, RZA and Riot Rose.

On Wednesday, RiRi dropped a look at her new line, Forever Savage Onesies, via Instagram, where little ones twinned with their famous mama.

The slideshow featured the trio posing in blue-and-yellow onesies while atop a gold bed that was decorated in cheetah print sheets.

The Anti artist rocked auburn hair that was styled in multicolored rollers as she held her sons, who were chewing on their toys, in the first snap.

More footage showed RiRi sweetly kissing Riot's cheek, plus solo shots of her boys in black and white.

She captioned the post, "yea I know! we are officially one of those families that match for the holidays. Forever Savage Onesies for the whole family are on the site now."