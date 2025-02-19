Rihanna reacts to A$AP Rocky's shooting trial verdict: "Humbled"

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna finally broke her silence on A$AP Rocky's shooting trial after the rapper was found not guilty.

Rihanna (r.) emotionally reacted after A$AP Rocky was found not guilty at his high-stakes shooting trial. © Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Soon after a California jury found the Sundress artist not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on Tuesday, RiRi took to Instagram to express her joy.

The multi-hyphenate mogul, who shares two sons named RZA and Riot Rose with Rocky, wrote, "The Glory belongs to God and God alone."

She added, "Thankful, humbled by his mercy!"

RiRi was in the courtroom when Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, beat the high-stakes charges against him from the 2021 shooting incident with his former friend, A$AP Relli.

The Peso hitmaker, who pleaded not guilty and rejected an early plea deal, was facing a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.

Once the verdict was delivered, he leapt into his longtime girlfriend's arms.