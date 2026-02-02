Bad Bunny makes Grammys history with Album of the Year win

Los Angeles, California - Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny made history Sunday at the Grammys, winning Album of the Year for his Debi Tirar Mas Fotos – the first Spanish-language work to take the top honor in music .

Bad Bunny accepts the award for Best Musica Urbana Album for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on February 1, 2026. © REUTERS

Rapper Kendrick Lamar added five more gramophones to his trophy cabinet, including another Record of the Year award, while Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took the Song of the Year prize.

Britain's Olivia Dean was named best new artist, on a night that featured electric performances from a constellation of stars including Lady Gaga, who won two prizes including best pop vocal album.

But the night belonged to Bad Bunny, who earned cheers as he delivered a powerful political message, ripping the nationwide immigration raids across America.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say 'ICE out,'" Bad Bunny said as he accepted the award for best musica urbana album.

"We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens; we are humans and we are Americans," the 31-year-old said, one week before he takes one of the world's biggest stages, headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

Later, when he won the night's top prize, he appeared overcome with emotion at his seat, before getting up on stage and delivering most of his speech in Spanish, honoring the people of Puerto Rico, a US territory in the Caribbean.

"I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams," he said in English.

Bad Bunny's third award of the night was for best global music performance.