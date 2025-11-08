Sabrina Carpenter celebrates Grammy nods with Taylor Swift girls' night

New York, New York - Hours after scoring multiple Grammy nominations for her hit album Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter went out on the town with fellow pop star Taylor Swift to celebrate!

Sabrina Carpenter (l.) hit the town with fellow pop star Taylor Swift on Friday night to celebrate her six nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards! © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Per People, the musicians were spotted heading to The Corner Store in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Friday night.

Sabrina kept warm in a camel-colored coat over a white sweater with black tights and matching heels, while Taylor towered over the famously "short n' sweet" singer in red platform heels, which she wore with a Thom Browne set featuring a polo shirt and miniskirt.

The 26-year-old Espresso singer had plenty to celebrate that evening, as she scored six Grammy nominations earlier in the day.

Sabrina's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, earned her nods for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while its lead single Manchild is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Taylor has been by Sabrina's side as the latter experienced a meteoric rise on the heels of her 2024 album, Short n' Sweet, and she even tapped the Nonsense artist to open for her on The Eras Tour.