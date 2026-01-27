SNL star Marcello Hernández responds to Sabrina Carpenter dating rumors

Los Angeles, California - Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández has addressed those swirling rumors of a romance with pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter .

Marcello Hernández (l.) praised Sabrina Carpenter during a new interview, but confirmed those swirling dating rumors aren't true. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Bertrand GUAY / AFP

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, the 28-year-old comedian was asked about Sabrina by host Dax Shepard.

Dax admitted that he's become "obsessed" with the 26-year-old pop star thanks to his daughter, and asked Marcello, "If I'm you again and I'm 28, I'm going to try to date her with all my might. Are you not trying your hardest to marry her?"

Though Marcello is a fan of Sabrina, he revealed that he's happily taken.

"I'm in a relationship," he explained. "Yeah, I'm in a relationship with a Dominican girl. She's an architect. She's unreal. She went to Yale."

The lucky lady is said to be Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, whom Marcello has been dating for about a year, according to People.

Fans began to root for a possible romance between Marcello and Sabrina after the Manchild singer appeared on SNL.

Sabrina even went on to "arrest" Marcello – who was in character as Domingo from their joint SNL sketch – for being "too hot" on her Short n' Sweet tour.

While American Boy star may be taken, Sabrina is said to be single at the moment.